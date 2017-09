The Nigerian equities market recorded a mixed performance on Yuesday, as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index(ASI) fell further while value and volume of trading surged by 164.8 per cent. The market had opened for the week on a negative note on Monday as investors await the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 26, 2017

from This Day News