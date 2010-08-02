4

NTDC Pledges to Partner Private Sector On National Holiday Events

Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folarin Folorunsho Coker, has pledged that Tour Nigeria, the  corporation’s tourism brand would leverage on local events, national holidays and other symbolisms to unleash the Nigerian tourism potential.  Coker made this disclosure at the Delphino Picnic with the Theme, Spreading Happiness, held recently at the Julius […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 11, 2017
from This Day News

