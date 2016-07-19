9

NUJ pulls proposed Award on Dino Melaye, says it’s Illegal

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has cancelled the Senator of the Year award conferred on Dino Melaye by the Senate Press Corps. The corps had nominated Melaye and 14 other senators for series of awards, slated to hold on Monday, October 9, at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja. In separate statements on Monday, the National President […] The post NUJ pulls proposed Award on Dino Melaye, says it’s Illegal appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added October 10, 2017
from Bella Naija

