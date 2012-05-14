Nwabueze: Self-detemination should Begin with Regional Autonomy
By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu Constitutional lawyer and leader of the Igbo Leaders of Thought, Prof Ben Nwabueze, on Tuesday in Enugu told pro-Biafra agitators that their desire for self-determination should be “a graduated process” beginning with regional autonomy. He spoke when the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, led […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News
Added June 06, 2017
from This Day News