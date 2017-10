• Responds to SEC’s findings Ejiofor Alike Following the technical suspension placed on its shares and the decision to undertake a forensic audit into its affairs, Oando Plc has claimed it has obtained an interim injunction from a Federal High Court restraining the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and any other parties working on its behalf […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 24, 2017

from This Day News