The prospects are getting brighter for Oando Plc as the company has reported a profit after tax of N7.1 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared with a loss of N35.886 billion in the corresponding period of 2016. According to the results, released yesterday, Oando’s financials show positive performance across all financial […]

Added October 31, 2017

