Obama’s brother, Malik, extols Trump’s immigration policy

In continued show of love for President Donald Trump, ex-President Barack Obama’s older brother, Malik, has said that Trump’s controversial immigration policy is an expression of love for Americans. Malik voted Trump in the November 8, 2016 American presidential election. Using his verified twitter handle, the senior Obama who resides in the U.S. had tweeted, […] The post Obama’s brother, Malik, extols Trump’s immigration policy appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Added January 29, 2017
