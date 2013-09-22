Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been appointed to an 18-man UN Secretary General’s High-Level Advisory Board on Mediation. In a press release by the UN Secretary General Antonio Gutierrez, the board was described as a part of the “surge in diplomacy for peace” Gutierrez has consistently advocated. The board is said to be expected to allow the UN work […] The post Obasanjo appointed to United Nations High-Level Advisory Board appeared first on BellaNaija.

