Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday called on the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States to agree on common currency to boost the regional trade. Obasanjo made the call at the ongoing 24th Annual General Meeting of the African Export-Import Bank in Kigali. He spoke on: Can Regional Economic Communities Work for […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 29, 2017

from The Punch News