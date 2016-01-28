23

views
Unfave

Obasanjo slams xenophobia, Nigerian delegation SA-bound - The Herald

Added March 02, 2017
from Google Nigerian News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Obasanjo slams xenophobia, Nigerian delegation SA-bound - The Herald
    added March 02, 2017 from Google Nigerian News
  2. Economic summit: Osinbajo leads Nigerian delegation to Davos
    added January 17, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Obasanjo slams governors for incapacitating LGs
    added October 11, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. 'To add ignorance to stupidity, you quote the scriptures to rationalise your uninformed position' - CB slams unsympathetic Nigerians
    added June 20, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Photos: President Kenyatta holds Bilateral talk with President Buhari and the Nigerian delegation
    added January 28, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog