Obaseki, Mahindra Group conclude arrangement on Benin Industrial Park

Added September 11, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  2. Work begins on $15bn industrial park soon
    added May 10, 2013 from The Punch News
  3. Obaseki pledges loyalty to Oba of Benin
    added October 19, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Rigging allegation: Group, INEC disagree on Edo election
    added October 04, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. FG plans gas industrial park for Delta
    added May 26, 2014 from The Punch News