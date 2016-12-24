22

Official statement: Pastor Adeboye ceases to be Overseer of RCCG, Nigeria

Official statement: Pastor Adeboye ceases to be Overseer of RCCG, Nigeria  Read the statement below... Pastor E. A Adeboye ceases to be Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Nigeria.  During the Ministers Thanksgiving Service on the 7th January, 2017, Pastor E.A. Adeboye broke the news to his ministers informing them that he will no longer be the Overseer of RCCG Nigeria. This brings to fore the focal word for this year - SURPRISE The need for the action is as a result to the new legal requirements set up by the Federal Government ...
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added January 07, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

