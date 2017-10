Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta The Ogun State Police Command says it has rescued a kidnapped Chinese, Lee Xian Qiang. Police report indicated that Lee was kidnapped by six armed men at Ogere area, along Lagos- Ibadan Expressway at about 5pm on Monday while he was on his way to Abeokuta from Kogi State. The state Police […]

Added October 31, 2017

