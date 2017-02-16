11

Oh, the heartstrings! Ric Hassani joins the GHIEF Family

Singer and songwriter Ric Hassani has announced that he is joining the GHIEF family. GHIEF, short for Global Hope Integrated Empowerment Foundation, is a non-profit that caters to women and children in the country. The singer made the announcement on his Instagram with the caption: I am blessed to come on board the @ghief_ family as an ambassador. […] The post Oh, the heartstrings! Ric Hassani joins the GHIEF Family appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added September 23, 2017
from Bella Naija

