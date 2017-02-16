Singer and songwriter Ric Hassani has announced that he is joining the GHIEF family. GHIEF, short for Global Hope Integrated Empowerment Foundation, is a non-profit that caters to women and children in the country. The singer made the announcement on his Instagram with the caption: I am blessed to come on board the @ghief_ family as an ambassador. […] The post Oh, the heartstrings! Ric Hassani joins the GHIEF Family appeared first on BellaNaija.

