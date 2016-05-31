30

Ohanaeze backs proscription of IPOB, demands restructuring

Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu The Ohanaeze Youth Council Worldwide, the youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Friday said it was in support of the proscription of the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra and other pro-Biafra groups by the South-East Governors Forum. OYC, in a statement signed by the National President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Deputy […]
