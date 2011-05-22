login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Ebola outbreak ‘high risk’ for Congo, WHO says
NSCDC nabs candidate with gun at JAMB centre in Nasarawa state
Lagos residents happy over completion of new 1.2km Abule Egba flyover
Is a coup d'etat likely to happen in Nigeria while President Buhari is in the UK?
Police arrest students for impersonating customs officers on social media
Trending Nigerian News
FG: Lake Chad Basin Has Become Incubation Centre for Boko Haram Terrorists
Soldiers Rescue Kidnap Victims in Bayelsa, Recover Arms
Solution to cure any eye problem and restore your eyesight to see CLEARLY and BETTER AGAIN without eyeglasses and eye drops.
Onyekuru, Onuachu On Target In Belgium, Denmark As Eupen, Midtjylland Win
Oando, Sahara, Heyden, MRS queue for new oil swap deals
12
views
Ohanaeze calls for food security in Igboland
Added May 18, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
‘Biotechnology, must for food security in Nigeria’
added July 16, 2013 from
Vanguard News
Ohanaeze calls for food security in Igboland
added May 18, 2017 from
Vanguard News
NURTW calls for better security at motor parks
added June 01, 2014 from
The Punch News
Nigeria Joins G8 New Alliance for Food Security and Nutrition
added June 11, 2013 from
Yahoo Nigerian News
Programme disburses N83m for food security
added May 22, 2011 from
234Next
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us