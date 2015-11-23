11

Ohanaeze condemns FG’s bid to revoke Kanu’s bail, accuses AGF of bias

Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu The apex socio-political association of the Igbo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned moves by the Federal Government to re-arrest the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is being prosecuted before an Abuja Federal High Court on treasonable felony charges. Kanu was granted bail on April 25, 2017, after […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 26, 2017
from The Punch News

