Oil and Gas Sector Audit Reports Implementation Still Weak, Says NEITI

Chineme Okafor in Abuja The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said that the country’s implementation of remedial issues contained in its various reports on the activities of its oil, gas, and solid minerals sectors was still weak. The agency has therefore called for collaboration with civil society organisations working in the country’s extractive […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added June 06, 2017

from This Day News

