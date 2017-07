Kayode Idowu Security sources revealed that an oil exploratory team has been ambushed in Borno State with the whereabouts of many yet unknown. It was gathered that about 11 vehicles carrying security operatives escorting oil exploration workers to an exploration site at Bornoyesu village in Magumeri local government area of Borno state were ambushed midway. […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 26, 2017

from The Punch News