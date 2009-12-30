19

views
Unfave

Oil extends gains to sixth day on dip in U.S. output

Added June 29, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Oil extends gains to sixth day on dip in U.S. output
    added June 29, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. UPDATE 4-Oil prices rise to two-week high on dip in U.S. output
    added June 29, 2017 from Reuters Nigeria
  3. Oil extends gains above $44 on output freeze hopes
    added August 15, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Oil rises a sixth day on forecast for US stockpile decline
    added December 30, 2009 from The Punch News
  5. Oil prices dip on further rise in U.S. drilling
    added June 19, 2017 from Yahoo Nigerian News