login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Mercy Corps Sees Hope for Peace Between Farmers and Pastoralists in Nigeria's Middle Belt
Confed Cup: Young Germans Thrash Mexico, Set Up Final Vs Chile
'Lying, diaper-wearing creature!' - FFK drags someone on Twitter
#NoShameInMyPain Mercy Aigbe Speaks Out Against Domestic Violence
Venus Williams blamed in fatal car crash that killed 78yr old man
Trending Nigerian News
Woman bathes co-tenant with faeces; gets N100,000 bail
Quit Notice: You’re a traitor, moral liability to north, Northern Youths reply Dangote
Oil extends gains to sixth day on dip in U.S. output
Kidnap kingpin, Evans goes to court again, claims N300m
[Photos] 50-year-old man who stopped growing at age five says he feels blessed
19
views
Oil extends gains to sixth day on dip in U.S. output
Added June 29, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Oil extends gains to sixth day on dip in U.S. output
added June 29, 2017 from
Vanguard News
UPDATE 4-Oil prices rise to two-week high on dip in U.S. output
added June 29, 2017 from
Reuters Nigeria
Oil extends gains above $44 on output freeze hopes
added August 15, 2016 from
The Punch News
Oil rises a sixth day on forecast for US stockpile decline
added December 30, 2009 from
The Punch News
Oil prices dip on further rise in U.S. drilling
added June 19, 2017 from
Yahoo Nigerian News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us