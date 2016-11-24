20

Oil Marketer Rowaye Jubril Gets Another 10-year Jail Sentence over N1.05bn Subsidy Fraud

Rowaye Jubril, an oil marketer and Managing Director of Brilla Energy Limited who was earlier sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for a N963.8m subsidy fraud, has bagged another 10-year jail term for another N1.05bn subsidy fraud. Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Gudu, Abuja, on Friday convicted Rowaye, […]
