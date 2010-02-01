15

views
Unfave

Oil prices build on rebound amid production-cap talk for Libya, Nigeria - MarketWatch

Added July 11, 2017
from Google Nigerian News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Oil prices build on rebound amid production-cap talk for Libya, Nigeria - MarketWatch
    added July 11, 2017 from Google Nigerian News
  2. Oil prices up on brisk US manufacturing, Nigeria violence (Channel NewsAsia)
    added February 01, 2010 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  3. Oil prices jump on planned production cuts
    added December 16, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Oil prices rise on planned OPEC-led production cut
    added November 22, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Oil prices rise as markets eye production cuts
    added January 03, 2017 from The Punch News