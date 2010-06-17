login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Boko Haram ambushes oil convoy in Nigeria, killing soldiers
Odah, Olatunbosun: Benin Republic Can’t Stop Eagles From CHAN
Obisia: Klitschko Will Beat ‘Lucky’ Joshua In World Title Rematch
Can OPEC Stabilize The Oil Market?
Caption this photo...
Trending Nigerian News
How Just 24 Privileged Former Nigerian Governors And their Deputies Drain Nigeria of Scarce Funds, Perpetuate Poverty
Oil trades well over $50 as shale producers catch cold
Of NNPC road shows and reluctant investors
Dangote, Nestle, agric and banks drive stocks to a new 2-year high
Adesina says AfDB to invest $24bn in African agriculture
26
views
Oil trades well over $50 as shale producers catch cold
Added July 26, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria
Related Nigerian News
Oil trades well over $50 as shale producers catch cold
added July 26, 2017 from
Businessday Nigeria
Libyan oil trade paralysed, deals in dollars blocked
added March 09, 2011 from
234Next
Oloibiri rues the day the oil men came
added June 17, 2010 from
Businessday Nigeria
Brent oil falls below $50 as Nigeria ups production
added July 05, 2016 from
The Punch News
Plummeting Oil Prices: LNG Price Slumps By over 50%
added May 29, 2016 from
This Day News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us