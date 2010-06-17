26

views
Unfave

Oil trades well over $50 as shale producers catch cold

Added July 26, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria

Related Nigerian News

  1. Oil trades well over $50 as shale producers catch cold
    added July 26, 2017 from Businessday Nigeria
  2. Libyan oil trade paralysed, deals in dollars blocked
    added March 09, 2011 from 234Next
  3. Oloibiri rues the day the oil men came
    added June 17, 2010 from Businessday Nigeria
  4. Brent oil falls below $50 as Nigeria ups production
    added July 05, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Plummeting Oil Prices: LNG Price Slumps By over 50%
    added May 29, 2016 from This Day News