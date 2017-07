A 33-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Bolaji Aretunde, on Friday appeared before an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State over alleged stealing of two goats worth N30,000. Aretunde is standing trial on a two-count of conspiracy and stealing, but he pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the accused and one other […]

Added July 14, 2017

from The Punch News