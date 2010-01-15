login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Azibaola Robert sues EFCC over arrest
Delta govt assures on betterment of all citizens
Physically challenged persons sue Agip over welfare packages
Nigerians Suggest N52.4bn Budget for National Assembly
Anambra monarchs to honour Obiano with chieftaincy title
Trending Nigerian News
FUTA sets Nigerian record, to launch satellite into space - Premium Times
Osinbajo urges executors of SIP to ensure activities change Nigeria’s socio-economic situation
No cut –off marks announced yet, says JAMB
Trump's communications director resigns as staff shake-up looms
Photos: Niger bridge, towns, roads, markets deserted as Biafrans mark Day
9
views
Okowa inaugurates truce c’ttee for Ugborodo
Added May 30, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh community leaders express faith in Okowa’s truce c’ttee
added August 23, 2016 from
Vanguard News
Gov Emmanuel inaugurates transition c’ttees for LGs
added July 05, 2016 from
Vanguard News
Boko Haram: Military Inaugurates National C'ttee for the Creation of Safe Corridor in North-East
added September 30, 2015 from
This Day News
FG Inaugurates C’ttee to Review National Tax Policy
added August 10, 2016 from
This Day News
Nana Living Museum c’ttees for inauguration tomorrow
added January 15, 2010 from
Vanguard News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us