Latest Nigerian News
At least 30 dead after attempted rescue of abducted oil team in northeast Nigeria
DPC Kicks against Independent Candidate
We Did no Wrong in Purchase of Guest House for Sultanate Council- Tambuwal
Okowa streamlines Trans Warri-Ode-Itsekiri road project, approves N7.6bn
Senate directs FG to submit Green Tree Agreement for ratification
Trending Nigerian News
Boko Haram: Troops can’t do well in rainy season -Minister
FG warns charity organizations over abuse of IDECs
Total rejection of restructuring shows Nigeria can never be one – IPOB
Bombings: Bad weather affecting raids on Boko Haram – NAF
Senate ignores calls for change
13
views
Okowa streamlines Trans Warri-Ode-Itsekiri road project, approves N7.6bn
Added July 27, 2017
from Vanguard News
