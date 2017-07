The Governor of Delta State, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa is to host 2017 ‘Arise O Nigeria’ annual leadership symposium aimed at promoting good governance in the South South part of the country. In a statement signed yesterday in Abuja by the organiser and President, Arise ‘O’ Nigeria, Ambassador Jonathan Daniel, the symposium would also feature humanitarian […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 15, 2017

from This Day News