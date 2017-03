Organisers of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race have for the second successive year named international road race organiser Walter Abmayr as the Elite Athletes Manager for the race scheduled to take place in Okpekpe, Edo State, on May 13. The German will take care of the elite athletes recruitment, travel and accommodation in Nigeria. […]

Added March 08, 2017

from The Punch News