By Bennett Oghifo A maritime expert, Prince Olusegun Ologbese has hailed the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for the discovery of arms and ammunition in Lagos ports since the beginning of the year. Not less than 1, 000 pump action rifles had been discovered by officers and men of the NCS in the nation’s seaports, especially the […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 07, 2017

from This Day News