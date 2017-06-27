Olu Jacobs, Iretiola Doyle, Ebuka Obi-Uchedu & Fans attend the screening of the 100th Episode of Africa’s Favourite Telenovela Battleground

The 100th episode of Africa’s biggest telenovela, Battleground, aired on Friday, September 15th, on Africa Magic Showcase, and excited fans and celebrities attended a special screening of the episode at the Battleground Mansion in Lagos. Stars like Olu Jacobs, Iretiola Doyle, Yeni Kuti, Ebuka Obi-Uchedu, Nancy Isime and the amazing cast of the show were […] The post Olu Jacobs, Iretiola Doyle, Ebuka Obi-Uchedu & Fans attend the screening of the 100th Episode of Africa’s Favourite ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 22, 2017

from Bella Naija

