Oluwatosin Arodudu: Should the Past Remain in the Past?
Ninny was in deep thought, wondering if she should open up to Demmy that she’d had two abortions in her past relationship. Her relationship with Diplo was such a toxic one, and she never stopped cursing the day that she went into it. She had made a promise to herself not to ever indulge in […]
Added October 29, 2017
