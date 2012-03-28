Ninny was in deep thought, wondering if she should open up to Demmy that she’d had two abortions in her past relationship. Her relationship with Diplo was such a toxic one, and she never stopped cursing the day that she went into it. She had made a promise to herself not to ever indulge in […] The post Oluwatosin Arodudu: Should the Past Remain in the Past? appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 29, 2017

from Bella Naija

