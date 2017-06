Folashade Adebayo Celebrated gospel singer, Bunmi Akinnaanu, otherwise called Omije Oju mi, is currently in high spirits. Her new album, titled Testimony, has begun to make waves, especially in the palace and heart of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi According to the artiste, the monarch is so impressed by the work that he […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 29, 2017

from The Punch News