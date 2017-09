James Sowole in Akure The Ondo State Commissioner for Sports and Youths Development, Mr Saka Yusuf Ogunleye has blamed Osun United thugs for the injuries inflicted on supporters of Sunshine Stars last weekend in Ijebu Ode. Over 20 indigenes of the state who are supporters of the state-owned Sunshine Stars Football Club were attacked by […]

Added September 26, 2017

