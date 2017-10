Peter Dada, Akure The Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State, Dr. Ahmed Iliasu, has said the hospital is not getting enough funds to function effectively. Iliasu, who appealed to the Federal Government to fund the institution, said the centre had proposed a sum of N200m in its budget for the year, […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 24, 2017

from The Punch News