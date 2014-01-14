11

views
Unfave

Ondo new commissioners for swearing-in August 30

Added August 16, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Commissioner for Information in Rivers state resigns
    added June 23, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Obama, Trump arrive at Capitol for swearing-in ceremony
    added January 20, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Fayose swears-in replacement for resigned works commissioner
    added June 15, 2016 from Tribune News
  4. Ranti Akerele, Former Commissioner Of Information In Ondo State, Has Died
    added January 14, 2014 from Sahara Reporters
  5. Photos of two serving commissioners who are in their 30s
    added August 25, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog