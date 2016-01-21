10

views
Unfave

Ondo police arrest 15 men for cult activities

Peter Dada, Akure The Ondo State Police Command says it has arrested 15 men suspected to be members of various cults in Akure, the state capital. The Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr. Femi Joseph, who disclosed this to our correspondent on Wednesday, said the suspected cult members were arrested at different locations within […] The post Ondo police arrest 15 men for cult activities appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 04, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Ondo police arrest 15 men for cult activities
    added January 04, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Police arrest two men for killing their mothers
    added November 12, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Ondo police arrest couple, others for child trafficking
    added October 25, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Police arrest four men for possessing human skulll
    added January 21, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Abia Police Nab Three Men for Raping 11-year-old Pupil
    added October 20, 2016 from This Day News