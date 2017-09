Peter Dada, Akure A student of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Olagundoye Oladotun has reportedly drowned in a river at Igbekebo, the headquarters of the Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State. The HND 2 mathematics student of the institution was said to have gone to Igbekebo for the burial ceremony of his friend’s father […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 04, 2017

from The Punch News