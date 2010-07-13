Related Nigerian News
- Ondo State Governor Secures Release Of Kidnapped Lagos High School Students
added July 28, 2017 from Sahara Reporters
- NUJ hopeful over release of kidnapped members as negotiation peaks
added July 13, 2010 from Businessday Nigeria
- Ondo state governor's Chief Security Officer killed by suspected armed robbers
added October 21, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- Call EFCC to order- Ondo state governor, Mimiko tells FG as he reacts to EFCC freezing of Fayose's account
added June 22, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- Some Yoruba leaders including Chief Ayo Adebanjo, have commended Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, for organising post-confab summits. The commendation was contained in an eleven- point communiqué, read by Adebanjo, Chairman of the 4th Post- Natio
added March 20, 2015 from The Punch News