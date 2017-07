The Oyo State Police Command on Monday confirmed the death of one person in the violence that trailed the public outing of the Ege masquerade in Ibadan on Sunday. The police spokesman in the state, ASP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said in Ibadan on Monday that two suspects were also arrested in connection with the incident. Violence […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 17, 2017

from The Punch News