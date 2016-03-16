8

views
Unfave

One dies in truck, commercial bus collision on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

One person died on Saturday while others were injured in an accident involving a tanker and a Mazda commercial bus on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, an official said. The spokesman for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the incident said the accident was caused by speeding on the part […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 02, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Truck kills 10 passengers on Lagos- Ibadan Expressway
    added March 16, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. 18 escape death, as bus somersaults on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
    added January 03, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Repairs on Lagos-Ibadan expressway to end December 25
    added November 21, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. 19 Die as Fuel Laden Tanker and Commercial Bus Collide Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
    added June 19, 2016 from Bella Naija
  5. 11 escape death on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
    added February 08, 2017 from The Punch News