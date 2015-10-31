13

One dies, two injured in Ebonyi fire incidents

The Ebonyi  Fire Service said on Friday that one person died while two  were injured  in  the 27  fire  incidents recorded in the state in 2016. The Chief Fire Officer, Mr James Owoh, also told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abakaliki that properties estimated at N683 million were lost to the disasters. He, however, […] The post One dies, two injured in Ebonyi fire incidents appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
