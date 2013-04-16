30

views
Unfave

One killed as storm destroys 1,000 refugee homes in Nigeria

Added June 04, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. One killed as storm destroys 1,000 refugee homes in Nigeria
    added June 04, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Boko Haram: Storm destroys 1,000 displaced persons homes in northeast
    added June 04, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Iran quake kills six, destroys 1,000 homes
    added April 16, 2013 from The Punch News
  4. One killed as violence, confusion mar Rivers rerun
    added December 10, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. One killed as fire razes market in Kaduna
    added January 26, 2016 from The Punch News