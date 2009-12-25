login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Three to five people’ll die before I’m extradited –Kashamu
WTF is going on with Nigerian rappers? - Yung6ix tweets
Throwback photo of Pres Buhari as a student at the Nigeria Defence Academy
SAG Awards 2017: Full list of Winners
FG Vows to Punish Collaborators in the Demolition of ‘Ilojo Bar’ – a National Monument in Lagos
Trending Nigerian News
Kim Kardashian shares statistics of those killed by Islamic immigrants to those shot by fellow Americans
Police foil robbery in Ogun, arrest three
Trump's executive order affects Nigerians...no more drop box for renewing of Visas! We have to go for interviews again!
Sudan summons US envoy to protest Trump ban
Simon, Esiti, Kalu Star In Gent Win; Onazi Helps Trabzonspor Win; Ideye Fires Blanks
9
views
Ooni charges Yoruba groups to be united
Added January 29, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Ooni charges Yoruba groups to be united
added January 29, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Ramadan: NSCDC charges security operatives to be more vigilant
added July 08, 2013 from
Vanguard News
Ooni seeks unity among Yoruba politicians
added November 07, 2010 from
234Next
Xmas: Ohakim charges Imo people to be vigilant
added December 25, 2009 from
The Punch News
Revenue: FG asks power firms to be aggressive
added February 11, 2014 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us