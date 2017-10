By Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo The Olojo Day festival came to a climax at the weekend in Ile-Ife, Osun State, as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, hosted different traditionalists, foreign and local dignitaries who came to pay him homage at his palace. The finale of the week-long festival was heralded by […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 01, 2017

from This Day News