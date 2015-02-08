In her latest shoot for the September 2017 issue of Vogue Magazine, Oprah Winfrey revealed the reason she never wanted to get married to her boyfriend of 31 years, Stedman Graham. The 63-year-old talk show host said: Nobody believes it, but it’s true, The only time I brought it up was when I said to […] The post Oprah Winfrey explains why she never got Married & opens up about Depression in New Interview appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 15, 2017

from Bella Naija

