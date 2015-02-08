11

views
Unfave

Oprah Winfrey explains why she never got Married & opens up about Depression in New Interview

In her latest shoot for the September 2017 issue of Vogue Magazine, Oprah Winfrey revealed the reason she never wanted to get married to her boyfriend of 31 years, Stedman Graham. The 63-year-old talk show host said: Nobody believes it, but it’s true, The only time I brought it up was when I said to […] The post Oprah Winfrey explains why she never got Married & opens up about Depression in New Interview appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 15, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. LIB Exclusive: Nkiru Sylvanus denies marrying Oge Okoye's ex in new interview
    added February 08, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Talatu John Explains Why She Married Her Boyfriend Who Deliberately Infected Her With HIV
    added November 14, 2016 from Woman.ng
  3. Actor, Yomi Fabiyi shares photos of his estranged son on his birthday as he explains why he got married to a white woman
    added March 25, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Why Anu Yusuf Got Married The Same Day She Graduated With A First Class In Law
    added August 03, 2016 from Woman.ng
  5. White Naija Girl Explains Why She Made That Video Of Herself Selling Water On The Streets Of Lagos
    added May 17, 2016 from Woman.ng