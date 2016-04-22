11

views
Unfave

Opulence & Sophistication meet in Nnamdi Moghalu Fall/Winter 2017 Campaign

Renowned designer Nnamdi Moghalu is back with another refreshingly polished campaign shoot for its Fall/Winter collection. Models Caroline Oladipo and Damion Mclean exude superb sophistication in sleek, unfussed elegant pieces. Each of the outfits is similar yet distinguished by top-quality materials and the skill evident in their creation. This Fall Winter 2017 collection is made for […] The post Opulence & Sophistication meet in Nnamdi Moghalu Fall/Winter 2017 Campaign appeared first ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 21, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Opulence & Sophistication meet in Nnamdi Moghalu Fall/Winter 2017 Campaign
    added September 21, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. PFW | Paris Fashion Week: Dior Fall/Winter 2017
    added July 05, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. Missy Elliot features in Marc Jacobs’ Latest Fall Winter 2016 Ad Campaign
    added June 18, 2016 from Bella Naija
  4. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attends Dior’s Fall/Winter ’17 Couture Runway Show at Paris Fashion Week
    added July 04, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. Bankole Thomas presents crisp Fall/Winter 2016 Campaign
    added April 22, 2016 from Bella Naija