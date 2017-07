A former Super Eagles skipper, Nwankwo Kanu, is among the three judges to officiate the final of the first ever National Freestyle Football Championship in Nigeria slated for July 23 at the car park of the Ikeja City Mall. The event being staged by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International Limited has GAC Motors, a product of […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 18, 2017

from This Day News