login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
‘Disaster’ looms as Hurricane Harvey barrels towards Texas
Hull 4 vs 0 Bolton
SE CAMP NEWS: Waiting on Cameroon....
SE Player Joins Austrian Club......
Nigerians talk “Polygamy” on a New Episode of Zikoko’s Video Series | Watch on BN TV
Trending Nigerian News
PDP And APC Leaders Meet Buhari At The State House
Nigeria's Kenneth Omeruo signs new Chelsea deal and is loaned out
Stella Oduah threatens to withdraw from Anambra guber race
Ortom denies insulting Catholic Church
BREAKING: Buhari meets APC, PDP leaders
19
views
Ortom denies insulting Catholic Church
Added August 25, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Ortom denies insulting Catholic Church
added August 25, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Norway’s Catholic Church denies fraud
added March 16, 2015 from
The Punch News
Catholic Church denies endorsing any candidate
added April 14, 2011 from
The Punch News
Nnewi Catholic church donates N2.2m to Ozubulu attack victims
added August 16, 2017 from
The Punch News
Ozubulu Youths Protest Reopening of St. Phillip’s Catholic Church
added August 14, 2017 from
This Day News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us