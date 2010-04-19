Osinbajo admits approving NNPC joint venture financing contracts

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday admitted that he approved the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation joint venture financing contracts as disclosed by the government-owned oil firm. The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, confirmed this in a series of tweets on his confirmed Twitter handle, […]

