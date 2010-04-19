21

views
Unfave

Osinbajo admits approving NNPC joint venture financing contracts

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday admitted that he approved the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation joint venture financing contracts as disclosed by the government-owned oil firm. The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, confirmed this in a series of tweets on his confirmed Twitter handle, […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 12, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Osinbajo admits approving NNPC joint venture financing contracts
    added October 12, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Nigerian cabinet approves vaccines joint venture with May & Baker
    added May 31, 2017 from Reuters Nigeria
  3. NNPC Joint Venture executes N100m projects in Edo, Delta
    added August 23, 2010 from Vanguard News
  4. Nigeria : Sanusi Blames NNPC Joint Ventures For Depleting Foreign Reserves
    added April 19, 2010 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  5. Egbogah Urges Buhari to Incorporate NNPC’s Joint Ventures
    added June 27, 2016 from This Day News