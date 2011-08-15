12

views
Unfave

Osinbajo discusses modular refining with chemical engineers

Added June 09, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Modular refineries: FG’ ll consider chemical engineers’ input, says Osinbajo
    added June 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Modular refineries: FG will consider chemical engineers’ input  – Osinbajo
    added June 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Habiba Daggash Awarded Prize For Best Performance In Chemical Engineering At University Of Oxford
    added September 08, 2016 from Woman.ng
  4. Nigerian lady awarded prize for best performance in Chemical Engineering at Oxford University UK
    added September 07, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Refineries are for chemical engineers
    added August 15, 2011 from 234Next